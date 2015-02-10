SANAA Yemeni employees of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa said on Tuesday the ambassador had informed staff the mission is closing down, amid deepening turmoil since the resignation of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government last month.

They said the ambassador informed them that Washington may ask the Turkish or Algerian embassies in Sanaa to look after U.S. interests in the country while the embassy was closed.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans)