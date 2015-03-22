WASHINGTON The United States has evaculated its remaining personnel, including about 100 special operations forces, from Yemen because of the deteriorating security situation there, U.S. officials said on Saturday.

The U.S. pullout, which came as the U.N. Security Council prepared to meet on Sunday on a request from embattled Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi for an "urgent intervention," marked a further setback in U.S. counterterrorism efforts against a powerful al Qaeda branch in the country.

