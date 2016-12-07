Tribesmen attend a gathering held to show support to the new government formed by Yemen's armed Houthi movement and its political allies, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

WASHINGTON The United States expressed disappointment on Wednesday at the Yemeni government's reaction to a U.N.-drafted roadmap to end the country's civil war and urged it to accept the proposal as a basis to begin negotiations on a peace agreement.

Yemen appeared to reject the U.N. plan on Tuesday, calling it a "dangerous international precedent" that would legitimize the rebellion against the internationally recognised government. State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing the United States was "disappointed" by Yemen's reaction.

"We call on the Yemeni government to accept the roadmap," he said. "We recognise that the roadmap does contain difficult choices and underscore that compromises and concessions by all parties will be necessary to reach a durable political settlement."

