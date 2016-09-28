WASHINGTON The U.S. military struck two targets in Yemen in the past week, killing four operatives of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in a continuing effort to degrade and defeat the group, the military command for U.S. troops in the area said on Wednesday.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that two al Qaeda operatives were killed in a strike in Marib province on Sept. 20, and another two were killed in a strike in the Baydah area on Sept. 22.

