By Mark Hosenball, Phil Stewart and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The United States is facing
increasing difficulty acquiring intelligence needed to run its
stealth drone program in Yemen, undermining a campaign against
the most lethal branch of al Qaeda after Houthi rebels seized
control of parts of the country's security apparatus, U.S.
officials say.
Gaps in on-the-ground intelligence could slow America's
fight against a resurgent al Qaeda in Yemen and heighten the
risk of errant strikes that kill the wrong people and stoke
anti-U.S. sentiment, potentially making the militants even
stronger in areas where al Qaeda is already growing.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have taken up positions in and
around several defense and intelligence installations whose
teams had previously cooperated with Washington, cutting off key
sources of information for drone-missile attacks, the officials
told Reuters.
Turmoil in the wake of last week's collapse of a U.S.-backed
Yemeni government after days of clashes in the capital Sanaa,
has already forced the U.S. State Department to reduce staff and
operations at the U.S. Embassy.
U.S. officials told Reuters last week that Washington has
also halted some counter-terrorism operations, but described the
measures as temporary.
The turmoil has also cast doubt over the future of a key
partnership for Washington in the fight against al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP. Only last September President Barack
Obama touted cooperation with Yemen as a model in
counter-terrorism.
AQAP claimed responsibility for shootings this month in
Paris that killed 17 people and has been accused of plotting
attacks against American interests.
The crisis in the Arab world's poorest country threatens to
create a power vacuum that could allow AQAP to expand, while
pushing Yemen toward a broader conflict between majority Sunni
Muslims and minority Shi'ite Houthis, who are hostile to both
the United States and al Qaeda.
U.S. officials said training of Yemeni special forces had
ground to a halt in the capital, though some joint activities
were continuing in the Sunni-controlled south.
Many U.S. personnel remain in place with Yemeni government
forces at the southern al-Anaad air base, an intelligence post
for monitoring the Al Qaeda group.
Stephen Seche, who served as U.S. ambassador to Yemen from
2007 to 2010 and now works in Washington at a law firm, said,
however, he expected collaboration between U.S. and Yemeni
intelligence services to suffer.
"If there's no leadership, there's no clear direction,
there's no real motivation to do that," he said.
"COLLATERAL DAMAGE"
The White House and the Pentagon have said counter-terrorism
efforts in Yemen will be undeterred by turmoil in the country.
"We do continue to have an ongoing security relationship
with the national security infrastructure in Yemen. Some of
which, much of which, is still functioning," White House Josh
Earnest told reporters.
Some U.S. officials, however, privately say the reduced
intelligence sharing could undermine the armed-drone program.
Information has dried up from Yemeni security offices in
Sanaa and there has been less cooperation from local security
services outside the capital, the officials told Reuters,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Houthis have erected checkpoints at entrances at security
institutions and have stationed operatives inside, Yemeni
officials say. Rebels also surround the homes of the defense
minister and the head of the National Security Bureau.
U.S. authorities treat some Yemeni intelligence leads with
skepticism, concerned local officials might be trying to settle
scores, and typically seek corroboration from multiple sources,
the officials said.
But they will now be forced to rely more on surveillance
drones, spy satellites and electronic eavesdropping, as well as
their own "human intelligence" sources on the ground, said one
official with direct knowledge of the operations.
With little or no prospects of working with the Houthis,
Washington will also face trouble mounting raids on al Qaeda
hideouts similar to those carried out in the past by
U.S.-trained Yemeni special forces working close with U.S.
officials.
The United States will maintain some security cooperation in
southern Yemen, an al Qaeda stronghold and where former
president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi retains some support, even
while the rebels control the capital and much of the north, the
officials said.
The U.S. officials added that they can continue drone
strikes such as Monday's attack on a car in eastern Yemen that
killed three men believed to be al Qaeda militants, including
one identified as a youth by a Yemeni rights group.
The Central Intelligence Agency, which conducts the bulk of
drone operations in Yemen, has no drone bases on Yemeni soil but
operates from Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, U.S. officials say.
They also insist that while "collateral damage" is always a
risk in counter terrorism operations, they do the utmost to
avoid civilian casualties.
"There must be near-certainty that no civilians will be
killed or injured - the highest standard we can set," said
Alistair Baskey, a spokesman for the White House National
Security Council.
Nineteen U.S. drone strikes killed 124 militants and four
civilians in Yemen in 2014, according to the New America
Foundation, which maintains a database of drone operations.
