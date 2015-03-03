MONTREUX, Switzerland, March 3 The U.S.
ambassador to Yemen will track Yemeni events from Jeddah in
Saudi Arabia following last month's closure of the U.S. embassy
in Sanaa, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.
The choice of Jeddah reflects logistical and security
concerns as well as a desire not to signal U.S. support for a
partition of Yemen, the official said. Yemen only became a
unified state in 1990 as the Soviet collapse undermined the
communist south's economy.
U.S. diplomats pulled out of the Sanaa embassy after Houthi
fighters took control of the capital and put President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi under house arrest after storming his private
residence and the presidency compound in January.
After years of crisis, Yemen now risks descending into a
full-blown civil war pitting regional, political, tribal and
sectarian rivals against each other in a nation that shares a
long border with top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia.
U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller visited Hadi on Sunday in
Aden, the former capital of the south to which the president has
moved, sparking speculation that Washington might follow Saudi
and other Gulf Arab states in shifting its embassy there.
However, the senior U.S. official said Washington had no
plans for a permanent diplomatic presence in Yemen for now.
Jeddah was chosen because Tueller can work from the U.S.
consulate general, because there is no U.S. diplomatic facility
in Aden, raising security concerns, and because Washington did
not want to telegraph support for a partition of Yemen, he said.
"We didn't want to send any mixed signals in terms of where
we believe the situation in Yemen was going," said the U.S.
official, who spoke by telephone to reporters in Montreux, where
U.S.-Iranian talks on Tehran's nuclear program are underway.
"U.S. policy supports a unified Yemen, the preservation of
Yemen's territorial integrity, and we didn't want to do anything
that might signal to other observers that perhaps we were
thinking about the division of Yemen," the official added.
Washington is worried by the deepening crisis in Yemen after
the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group overran Sanaa
last September and sidelined Hadi's government. Hadi has resumed
official duties from southern Yemen's main city.
It fears the move will further embolden al Qaeda's local
branch, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which sees Shi'ites
as heretics. The United States has long conducted drone strikes
against the militants, a strategy critics say has failed to make
a decisive difference and has stoked anti-U.S. sentiment.
