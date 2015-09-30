By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 30
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 30 The United States has
told the United Nations that it wants commercial shipping to
conflict-torn Yemen to increase and cautioned that vessels
should only be inspected when there are "reasonable grounds" to
suspect illicit arms shipments.
The remarks from U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power in a letter
to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, seen by Reuters on
Wednesday, appeared to be an indirect dig at Saudi Arabia, whose
coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has been
running naval inspections that have caused shipping to Yemen to
grind to a halt.
"We recognize that U.N. agencies and other humanitarian
organizations need to freely import humanitarian assistance
through Yemen's seaports and airports and pursue needs-based
distribution," Power said in the letter, dated Sept. 28.
She said that President Barack Obama and Saudi King Salman
both agreed to "fully support and enable the U.N.-led
humanitarian relief efforts" in Yemen, and that the Saudi leader
has pledged that Riyadh would allow "unfettered access" to all
forms of humanitarian aid, including fuel.
Power added that the United States was offering an
additional $89 million in humanitarian aid for Yemen, raising
the total U.S. aid commitment for the crisis to $170 million.
"We ... anticipate increased commercial activity in the
future, with inspections occurring only when there are
reasonable grounds to believe a vessel is carrying arms," she
said. "This will be critical to restoring the vital imports that
provide the bulk of the country's food, fuel and other
life-sustaining supplies."
Before Saudi Arabia and Arab allies intervened in March to
try to restore Yemen's president to power and roll back the
Iranian-allied Houthi militia, Yemen imported more than 90
percent of its food, mostly by sea.
Since then, many shipping companies have pulled out. Those
still willing to bring cargo to Yemen face incalculable delays
and searches by coalition warships hunting for arms for the
Houthis. The point of a new U.N. inspection regime, announced
earlier this month but not yet up and running, is to increase
the flow of goods into the country.
Western officials have complained privately for months that
the Saudis have been making the dire humanitarian situation in
Yemen worse with their naval inspections and appear determined
to press ahead with military action at all costs.
U.N. officials have repeatedly warned that the Yemen
humanitarian crisis was escalating dramatically.
Power said Washington supports the U.N. Security Council's
call "for all sides in the conflict in Yemen to comply with
international law and take all feasible precautious to minimize
harm to civilians and civilian objects."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)