Two killed, one foreigner kidnapped in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.
WASHINGTON The United States killed 13 al Qaeda operatives in three counterterrorism strikes in Yemen from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.
All three of the strikes against the al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula targets were conducted in central Yemen's Shabwah Governorate, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. It did not specify how the strikes were carried out or the identities of those killed.
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in Taliban ambushes in south central Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday, as security forces sought to dislodge insurgents in multiple districts.