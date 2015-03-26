WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
has authorized logistical and intelligence help in support of a
Saudi-led military operation in Yemen to beat back Houthi
militia forces, the White House said late on Wednesday.
"While U.S. forces are not taking direct military action in
Yemen in support of this effort, we are establishing a Joint
Planning Cell with Saudi Arabia to coordinate U.S. military and
intelligence support," a White House statement said.
The United States is also closely monitoring threats by the
al Qaeda branch in Yemen "and will continue to take action as
necessary to disrupt continuing, imminent threats to the United
States and our citizens," it added.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Howard Goller)