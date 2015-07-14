(correct typo in 8th paragraph...to Aden from aid)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 14 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Tuesday it had delivered life-saving medical
supplies to the southern city of Aden in Yemen, where most
health facilities are "non-functional" due to fighting and
critical shortages of supplies.
In a statement, the WHO said it had brought 46.4 tonnes of
assistance including trauma kits, medicines for treating malaria
and diarrhoeal diseases, and water and sanitation supplies for
more than 84,000 people in six trucks as part of a United
Nations convoy.
"Access to health care in Aden is extremely limited due to
constant fighting and most of the governorate's 31 health
facilities are non-functional due to critical shortages in
medical supplies and fuel needed for generators," it said.
HUMANITARIAN PAUSE FAILING
More than 3,000 people have been killed and over a million
displaced in a conflict between Shi'ite Houthis and forces loyal
to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh. The
United Nations says 21 million people need help, about 80
percent of the population.
Johannes Van Der Klaauw, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator
for Yemen, said that the U.N. convoy arrived in Aden at the
weekend, but that rations supplied by the World Food Programme
(WFP) aboard several dozen trucks had been delayed.
"It took days and days to organise safe passage. It did
arrive in Aden last Saturday. It was the first time we got a
convoy into Aden for weeks," Van Der Klaauw told reporters in
Geneva.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is "very much
disappointed" that a U.N.-brokered humanitarian pause in
fighting in Yemen did not take hold over the weekend, his
spokesman said on Monday.
"We had wanted to use ports, vessels which try to dock in
Aden. But since the pause didn't take place, we still have a big
problem that Aden is not reachable by sea," Van Der Klaauw said,
adding that vessels are diverted to Hodeida port.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Ralph Boulton)