* Food for 117,000 people for a month reaches Aden
* WHO delivers medical supplies to southern Yemen port city
* Fighting prevents U.N. sending supplies by ship
* Saudi aid stalled, UN negotiating on "branding" of donated
goods
(Updates with food convoy reaching Aden)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
GENEVA, July 14 United Nations convoys of food
and medical supplies have reached the southern Yemeni province
of Aden, but fighting around Aden's port is still preventing
ships from docking, U.N. officials said on Tuesday.
A 40-truck convoy carrying enough food for 117,000 people
for a month reached the province after being held at the Rabat
checkpoint outside Aden since July 9, said Abeer Etefa, a
spokeswoman for the U.N. World Food Programme in Cairo.
The World Health Organization also brought 46.4 tonnes of
aid into the city of Aden on Saturday, including trauma kits,
medicines to treat malaria and diarrhoeal diseases, and
sanitation supplies for more than 84,000 people.
Johannes Van Der Klaauw, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator
for Yemen, said it took "days and days to organise the safe
passage" of the medical supplies.
Hopes of shipping 500,000 litres of fuel to Aden - needed
for aid distribution and hospital generators - were still
stymied by the fighting.
"The area around the port for the last 48 hours has been a
war zone," Etefa said.
More than 3,000 people have been killed and 1.2 million
displaced in a conflict between Shi'ite Houthis and forces loyal
to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia is leading a Sunni coalition that has carried
out air strikes since late March in support of Hadi, which aid
workers say worsened the humanitarian situation in Yemen.
The U.N. says 21 million people need help, about 80 percent
of the population of the country. Around 6.1 million are in a
food emergency, one step below famine on a five-step scale.
Another 6.9 million are in a "critical" situation.
The food convoy was the U.N.'s first major resupply for the
province since March.
A week-long U.N.-brokered ceasefire was meant to begin on
Saturday to allow the delivery of aid. It failed to take hold
after Saudi Arabia refused to recognise the truce and continued
air strikes.
"Since the pause didn't take place, we still have a big
problem that Aden is not reachable by sea. And it should be,"
Van Der Klaauw told a news briefing.
Etefa said the security situation on the ground had not
change significantly and shops were running out of basic
commodities.
As ships are diverted to the northern port of Hodeida, goods
have to be trucked to Aden. The perception is "that vessels have
only gone into that part of Yemen which is in the hands of the
de facto Houthi authorities", Van Der Klaauw said.
Saudi Arabia pledged $274 million in mid-April to cover an
emergency appeal for Yemen but has not yet paid the money to the
United Nations, whose agencies are negotiating with Saudi
authorities on the "branding" of Saudi-funded aid, Van Der
Klaauw said.
"I don't want to go into too much detail, but donors often
want that their humanitarian partners give visibility to their
donations ... and we deal here with a donor who is also party to
the conflict," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles,; editing by
Larry King)