* 15 million Yemenis lack access to healthcare
* 19 trucks loaded with medical supplies ready
* Polio vaccination campaign set for Dec. 19-23
* Malnutrition high, women and children at risk
(Recasts with details, quotes throughout)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 15 The World Health Organisation
said on Tuesday that under a U.N.-brokered ceasefire it had
begun delivering urgent medical supplies in Yemen, where health
services have collapsed leaving many vulnerable to diseases from
diabetes to malaria.
Yemen's warring parties, Houthis allied to Iran and the
officially recognised Yemeni government, have promised
"unconditional movement" of supplies and medical teams, WHO
representative Ahmed Shadoul said.
Nineteen trucks pre-loaded with medical supplies were in
Aden and Sanaa to start distribution across Yemen. By 1515 GMT,
14 of the trucks had been able to move and some of them had
already reached their destinations, WHO spokesman Tarik
Jasarevic told Reuters.
About 5 million children are to be vaccinated against
crippling polio in a national immunisation campaign set for Dec.
19-23, said Shadoul.
"It is estimated that around 80 percent of the population in
Yemen are in need of humanitarian assistance. We believe that
about 15 million don't have access to proper healthcare,"
Shadoul told a news briefing in Geneva.
"The needs are huge and the challenges are great."
A ceasefire took effect in Yemen on Tuesday as parties to
the civil war started U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Switzerland
in a new push to end months of fighting that have killed nearly
6,000 people, a U.N. spokesman said.
Some 150 metric tonnes of supplies in WHO's warehouse in
Djibouti are expected to be shipped to Sanaa on Dec. 21 or 22,
Shadoul said. From there, ships will take them to other Yemeni
ports.
"It depends on access, we may plan more if access is really
granted. This is just a test," he said.
Access to Yemen and within the country has been problematic
for goods, including for medical supplies, while fuel for
hospitals and transport is sorely lacking, he said.
A Saudi-led coalition supporting President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi has carried out air strikes on Yemen since March, after the
Houthis seized control of much of the country. Commercial and
aid ships must obtain clearance from the alliance's warships to
enter Yemeni ports.
"This is a huge issue ... We are still having problems with
drugs related to dialysis, related to chronic diseases like
hypertension and diabetes," Shadoul said.
Some 2.5 million people are displaced within Yemen, and
"almost 240,000 vulnerable civilians are living under a virtual
state of siege" in Taiz, a WHO statement said.
"We are also intending to send oxygen and trauma kits to
Taiz which has been suffering for the last few weeks," Shadoul
said.
"With the upcoming winter we are also quite concerned about
outbreaks of acute respiratory infections and pneumonia in
children," he said.
Outbreaks of measles and meningitis were feared.
Acute malnutrition rates are high among Yemeni children and
women, leaving them at risk of dying from such diseases.
"And definitely in the areas which were hit by cyclones,
outbreaks of malaria and dengue will come," Shadoul said.
Yemen was hit by two rare cyclones in early November.
(Editing by Dominic Evans and Estelle Shirbon)