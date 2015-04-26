LONDON, April 26 Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh
Yaseen on Sunday rejected a call for peace talks issued by
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and said a Saudi-led
military operation against Houthi militia had not ended.
"These calls are unacceptable after all of the destruction
Ali Abdullah Saleh has caused. There can be no place for Saleh
in any future political talks," Yaseen told a news conference in
London.
Saleh, whose loyalists have been fighting alongside
Iranian-allied Houthi rebels who toppled the central government,
on Friday called on all Yemenis to return to political dialogue
to find a way to end the country's spiralling conflict.
Yaseen was speaking after air raids, naval shelling and
ground fighting shook Yemen on Sunday in some of the most
widespread combat since the Saudi-led alliance intervened last
month.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Osborn)