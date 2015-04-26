(Updates with quotes, context)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
LONDON, April 26 Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh
Yaseen on Sunday rejected a call for peace talks issued by
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and said a Saudi-led
military campaign against Iran-allied Houthi fighters opposed to
his government had not ended.
Saleh, whose loyalists have been fighting alongside Houthi
rebels who forced the central government into exile, on Friday
called on all Yemenis to return to political dialogue to find a
way to end the country's spiralling conflict.
"These calls are unacceptable after all the destruction Ali
Abdullah Saleh has caused. There can be no place for Saleh in
any future political talks," Yaseen told a London news
conference.
Saudi Arabia said last week it was ending a month-long
campaign of air strikes against the Houthis, who seized large
areas of Yemen, and that it would back a political solution to
bring peace to its war-ravaged neighbour. But coalition forces
continued to bomb targets inside Yemen after the announcement.
"Operation Decisive Storm has not ended," said Yaseen,
referring to the Saudi-led campaign. "There will be no deal with
the Houthis whatsoever until they withdraw from areas under
their control," such as the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Yaseen was speaking after air raids, naval shelling and
ground fighting shook Yemen in some of the most widespread
combat since the Saudi-led alliance intervened last month.
Yaseen said there would be no need for the coalition to
deploy ground troops in Yemen because 70 percent of Yemen was
not under Houthi or Saleh's control.
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)