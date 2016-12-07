ADEN Dec 7 A passenger ship carrying more than
60 passengers, including women and children, sank while sailing
to Socotra island in the Indian Ocean from Hadramout province in
mainland Yemen, shipping sources said on Wednesday.
They said rescue teams had managed to pull at least five
passengers from the vessel, which was sailing from the Hadramout
provincial capital, Mukalla, when it sank northwest of Socotra
with 64 people on board. The fate of the rest of the passengers,
or what caused the ship to sink, was not known.
The Yemeni fisheries minister, Fahad Kaffen, appealed to the
Saudi-led Arab alliance, which maintains a naval presence in the
area, to help with search and rescue efforts.
Socotra and Hadramout province are under the control of the
Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which is
locked in a war with Iran-aligned Houthis who control most of
northern Yemen.
The Aden al-Ghad news website quoted a source in the coast
guard as saying they had received a notice from authorities in
Hadramout on Tuesday night saying contact with the ship had been
lost several hours after it sailed from Mukalla.
The website said the ship was believed to have suffered some
kind of accident and that the fate of the passengers was still
not clear.
