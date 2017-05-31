DOHA May 31 Unknown assailants attacked an oil
tanker on Wednesday in a strategic Red Sea waterway near Yemen
in the latest flare-up in an area through which much of the
world's oil passes.
The EU Naval Force said in a statement that the attackers
fired rocket-propelled grenades before breaking off their
assault on the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT MUSKIE in the
southern Bab al-Mandab Strait. The tanker is 70,362 tons
deadweight.
A spokesman for the EU force said the attack did not appear
to have been launched by pirates and was likely related to
"continuing instability at sea off the coast of Yemen."
Vessels near Yemen's southern coast have been attacked in
recent months by Houthi militants who are fighting against
Yemen's Saudi-backed government in a civil war that has left
millions of people starving.
Nearly four million barrels of oil are shipped daily to
Europe, the United States and Asia via the Bab al-Mandab, as
well as other commercial goods.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing
by Stephen Powell)