By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, April 15 At least five merchant vessels
carrying food are stuck off Yemen, shipping data showed on
Wednesday, as warships from a Saudi-led coalition search them
for weapons bound for Iran-allied Houthi rebel forces, with
delays adding to a humanitarian crisis.
Yemen imports more than 90 percent of its food, including
most of its wheat and all its rice, to feed a population of 25
million.
Much of its needs had been serviced by foreign ships,
although shipping lines have now reduced or stopped port calls.
Ship tracking data showed at least five cargo ships were
anchored off Yemen unable to enter Yemeni waters.
"Disruption of navigation in Yemen's territorial waters will
adversely affect food security," U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA
said. "Even before the current escalation in conflict, almost
half of all people in Yemen were short of food."
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have launched air strikes
against Houthi rebels, who have taken most of the country and
forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh.
The coalition has deployed naval vessels to intercept ships
carrying arms to the rebels, although merchant ships are meant
to have free passage once they are inspected. Nonetheless, this
has already meant delays for food deliveries by sea.
"It is more difficult now to find ship owners willing to
provide vessels and you face your shipment being held up for an
unknown amount of time by warships before even bringing it into
Yemen," one international food trader said.
A cargo vessel, the Lycavitos, carrying 47,250 tonnes of
wheat, waited outside Yemeni waters for nearly a week before
Egypt's navy on Tuesday cleared it to sail to al-Saleef port,
the ship owner's agent said.
"Even after clearance was given, as the vessel approached
Yemeni waters it was approached by another coalition warship
asking what it was doing in the area before the captain
clarified it had clearance to enter," Helikon Shipping
Enterprises Ltd said.
"We now expect another six to seven days berthing delay
prior to discharge commencing at Saleef. Owners will be
monitoring daily the Saleef port situation regarding safety and
security and can invoke rights under the charter party to refuse
entry to Saleef if the port becomes unsafe."
Saleef is close to the bigger Red Sea port of Hodaida, which
is controlled by Houthis.
The impact of the delays is likely to add to growing
logistical problems with the delivery of food.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation warned on
Wednesday that with a rapid escalation of the conflict "the food
security situation is expected to deteriorate significantly",
with food reserves shrinking.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Washington, Adel al-Jubeir,
said the Arab military coalition is "committed to facilitaing
and supporting" humanitarian relief but will inspect ingoing and
outgoing vessels for banned cargo.
"We have to ascertain that any ships do not contain
weapons," al-Jubeir told a Washington news conference.
The Hayel Saeed Anam Group, which owns the Yemen Company for
Flour Mills and Silos, said it had allocated flour from its
mills in Hodaida especially for Aden - the scene of heavy
fighting - because of "severe suffering" there.
The company called on all sides not to attack trucks
carrying in the flour.
SHIP DIVERTED
In another example of the difficulties, a container ship,
the Andre Rickmers, was initially unable to discharge at Hodaida
for safety reasons, but then it was stopped because coalition
naval forces were not allowing entry to Yemeni ports, the
vessel's owner said.
The vessel drifted outside Yemeni waters for a few days
before being ordered back to the port of Jeddah, a spokeswoman
for owner Rickmers Group said.
Yemen's Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla told Reuters
on Tuesday: "All ships should have permission from the coalition
forces before entering Yemeni waters.
"They should be searched. There is a ban for military things
to go into Yemen. The zone is to protect Yemen and Yemenis from
Iran delivering weapons to the Houthis and (ex-president) Ali
Abdullah Saleh's forces. Any other civilian things are allowed
in."
Shipping associations said the maritime zones had not been
clearly defined and they were seeking clarity.
"All vessels are advised to transit the Gulf of Aden and Red
Sea outside Yemeni territorial waters, 12 nautical miles, where
possible," the world's largest shipping association, BIMCO,
said.
On Tuesday, the U.N. Security Council imposed an arms
embargo targeting Houthis.
"The combination of the Yemeni and U.N. measures gives the
Saudi coalition warships much better legal standing to stop
ships, and shields their actions from being interpreted as an
act of unilateral aggression," said Michael Frodl, of U.S. based
consultancy C-Level Global Risks.
