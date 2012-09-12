SANAA, Sept 12 Yemen's president replaced
security officials and some ministers late on Tuesday, state
media reported, in an apparent move to reduce the influence of
former leader Ali Abdullah Saleh following an attempt on the
defence minister's life.
A car bomb targeting the motorcade of Defence Minister Major
General Muhammad Nasir Ahmad in Sanaa on Tuesday killed 12
people and wounded dozens but left him largely unscathed.
Yemen has been in turmoil since an uprising against Saleh
last year that forced the former president to step down in
November under a Gulf power transfer deal in favour of his
deputy, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Hadi appointed a new oil and minerals minister, Ahmed Dares,
and higher education minister, Hesham Sharaf, state news agency
Saba said.
He also replaced the heads of military intelligence and
national security, both seen as close to Saleh, and appointed
two officials to key posts in the president's office.
The new military intelligence chief, Ahmed al-Yafie, was
formerly a senior defence ministry official. Incoming national
security chief Ali Hassan al-Ahmadi was previously governor of
Shabwa province in southern Yemen.
Hadi's new presidential office manager Nasr Taha Mustafa was
formerly the chief of the state news agency who turned against
Saleh during last year's uprising.
Saba also said the position of secretary general of the
president's office was now held by Ali Mansour bin Safaa, former
ambassador to Bahrain who hails from Hadi's region of Abyan in
southern Yemen.
"This was expected. They are the demands of youth and
political circles to complete the process of transferring
authority and distancing some power centres who have a strong
connection to the tension and current events," Ali al-Sarari, a
government advisor, told al-Jazeera television.
Thousands of Yemenis marched through Sanaa on Tuesday to
demand Saleh be tried over corruption and the deaths of
protesters. They denounced the U.S.- and Saudi-backed power
transfer deal that gave him immunity from prosecution for
standing down.
Hadi has been trying to assert his authority over the
military, locked in a war against al Qaeda militants who took
advantage of the unrest to seize territory in the south.
He has already sacked the air force chief, a brother of
Saleh. He has also set up a new force under his command composed
of units from the Republican Guards, a force led by Saleh's son
Ahmed, and units of a dissident general, Ali Mohsen, who broke
with Saleh last year.
While the army ousted al Qaeda and its allies from areas of
the south this year, militants have staged a series of suicide
attacks against military facilities and officials.
The lawlessness has alarmed the United States and Yemen's
neighbour Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, which view
the impoverished state as a front line in their war on al Qaeda
and its affiliates.