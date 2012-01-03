(Adds army casualties)
ADEN Jan 3 Five Islamist fighters and two
Yemeni soldiers were killed on Tuesday, a local official said,
in fighting between government forces and an Islamist group that
has controlled the capital of a southern province since May.
The official said the army shelled fighters from a group
calling itself Ansar al-Sharia and exchanged gunfire with them
in Zinjibar, in Abyan province. A colonel and another soldier
were killed and three other soldiers wounded, he said.
Yemen's central government says the group is linked to al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which has plotted abortive
attacks on other countries from bases in Yemen.
Opponents of Ali Abdullah Saleh - who has agreed to step
down as president after nearly a year of protests pushed the
country to the brink of civil war - accuse him of ceding
territory to Islamists to bolster his assertion that his rule
keeps al Qaeda in check.
Nonetheless, the fighting illustrates the chaos that
neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia and Washington fear may
envelop Yemen and embolden its al Qaeda wing.
Months of fighting have forced out much of the population of
the province and deepened a humanitarian crisis in an
impoverished country with numerous local conflicts.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Joseph Logan;
Editing by Tim Pearce)