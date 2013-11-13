(Corrects date of atatcks on the United States to 2001, changes
date to Nov 13)
* Attack on Salafi seminary kills at least 100
* Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsular pledges revenge
* Causes lie in Yemeni politics, wider sectarian struggle
* Al Qaeda has thrived on instability in poorest Arab nation
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, Nov 13 A deadly assault by Shi'ite Houthi
rebels on a Salafi Islamic school planted in their mountain
heartland could ignite wider sectarian conflict in Yemen, where
instability has already helped al Qaeda militants to take root.
The Houthis, who belong to the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite
Islam, have bombarded the sprawling Dar al-Hadith seminary in
Dammaj village for two weeks, killing at least 100 people.
Late on Tuesday, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsular (AQAP)
pledged revenge for the assault.
Political rivalries may have helped to start the violence,
but the struggle over a Salafi outpost deep in Houthi territory
is also part of a regional contest between Shi'ite Iran and
Sunni Saudi Arabia that has been sharpened by the war in Syria.
Zaydis have for years been alarmed by young Sunnis flocking
to Dar al-Hadith, in the northern province of Saada, to study
ultra-orthodox Salafi doctrines that cast Shi'ites as heretics.
Houthi militants, whose rebellion is fuelled by the
accumulated grievances of many Zaydis, dominate Saada after
fighting government forces on and off for nearly a decade.
They detest Dar al-Hadith, proclaiming on Oct. 30 that the
Salafis had "turned Dammaj into a launch-pad for their criminal
actions and a training centre (for) thousands of armed foreign
elements from more than 120 countries".
Dar al-Hadith's leaders, who deny any such activities, have
condemned al Qaeda, but some militants, including the "American
Taliban", John Walker Lindh, have been through the school, and
its founder was linked to a 1979 Islamist uprising in Mecca.
The Dammaj fighting is one of many crises besetting Yemen,
where state failure could further empower an al Qaeda wing that
has targeted Western ships and airliners in the past.
JOCKEYING FOR POSITION
Yemen's best hope may lie in national reconciliation talks
begun in March to draft a new constitution and defuse threats
from Houthis, southern secessionists and Islamist insurgents.
That effort followed the negotiated removal of veteran
President Ali Abdullah Saleh after mass protests against his
rule that began even before a wave of Arab revolts in 2011.
Under the deal, interim President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
must hold elections next year and try to reach a workable
compromise among Yemen's myriad tribal and political factions.
The Houthis' onslaught on Dammaj may be a gambit to
strengthen their bargaining power before any such deal.
"We are coming to the conclusion of the dialogue and each
party is trying to consolidate its presence on the ground," said
Yemeni analyst Abdul-Ghani al-Iryani. "Dammaj is deep in Zaydi
territory. The Houthis are trying to capture it militarily."
Houthi-Salafi strife could further poison the once-relaxed
relations between Shi'ites and Sunnis in Yemen, already strained
by Iranian-Saudi rivalry and feelings heated by the sectarian
hatred that now imbues Syria's struggle between Sunni Islamist
rebels and a president whose Alawite sect derives from Shi'ism.
"Yemenis don't hate each other for sectarian reasons,"
Iryani said. "But that does not preclude this outcome, down the
line, if this crisis is not fixed quickly."
Saleh, the former president, exploited sectarian sentiments
during his successive wars with the Houthis, according to
Ibrahim Sharqieh, a Yemen expert at Doha Brookings think-tank.
"This conflict did not start last week," he said.
Zaydis dominate the rugged highlands of Yemen, which their
Imams ruled for 1,000 years until a 1962 military coup.
They are well-represented in Yemen's political, military and
tribal elites, but have generally kept their faith out of
national politics - even as Salafi influence began to rise in
mosques funded by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf neighbours.
SAUDI ROLE
The Houthis emerged in the north in the 1990s in response to
economic deprivation and waning Zaydi political influence, as
well as Salafi inroads in the area, symbolised by Dar al-Hadith.
Saleh's military attempts to crush the Houthis from 2004 to
2010 prompted Iran to adopt their cause as fellow-Shi'ites,
albeit from two very different branches of the sect, although
Tehran denies Saudi accusations that it armed them.
In 2009 Saudi Arabia even fought a brief war with the
Houthis, who control territory just over its southern border.
Riyadh's links to Yemen go deep. It has long subsidised the
government, as well as funding unruly tribes in a complex quest
for influence in its impoverished and more populous neighbour.
Wealthy and often well-connected donors from Saudi Arabia
and other Gulf nations have bankrolled Sunni religious centres
in Yemen, including Salafi ones such as Dar al-Hadith.
The seminary's founder, Sheikh Muqbil al-Wadi'i, studied in
Saudi Arabia in the 1970s after converting from Shi'ism.
He fell in with radical preacher Juhayman al-Otaybi, who led
the two-week seizure of Mecca's Grand Mosque in 1979 by
militants seeking an Islamist revolution. Otaybi and dozens of
his followers were beheaded after the revolt was crushed.
Sheikh Muqbil, who did not take part in the attack but was
accused of writing a statement for Otaybi, was deported to
Yemen, where he set up Dar al-Hadith. Within a few years it
began drawing thousands of Yemeni and foreign students.
According to Mohammed al-Ahmadi, a Yemeni expert on Salafis,
up to 7,000, including hundreds from the United States, Canada,
Europe and southeast Asia study there, some living with their
families on the compound in Dammaj, a complex of white-washed
concrete buildings in a lush valley surrounded by mud houses.
Former students describe a monkish lifestyle of memorising
the Koran and studying the sayings of the Prophet Mohammad.
The books of medieval theologian Ibn Taymiya, those of the
founder of Wahhabism, Sheikh Mohammed ibn Abd al-Wahhab, and of
Sheikh Muqbil himself, fill the seminary's library.
While many students pay for their education, donations by
Gulf businessmen helped fund Dar al-Hadith, although these were
curbed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on U.S. cities.
Gulf backing for Sunnis and Iranian support for Shi'ites may
suggest outright sectarian conflict, but Salafis and Houthis
represent radical ideologies in Islam's two main wings, not
mainstream Sunnis and Shi'ites, and they share some views.
Both advocate a return to the early teachings of Islam
guided by sharia law and both call for a restored Caliphate, a
single entity ruling the whole Muslim world.
"They may be enemies, but they both reflect the hardline
creed of their faiths," Iryani said.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Angus
McDowall, William Maclean and Alistair Lyon)