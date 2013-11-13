RIYADH Nov 13 Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP) has pledged revenge against Shi'ite Houthi rebels in
northern Yemen for their assault on a Salafi school in Dammaj,
Site Monitoring Service reported late on Tuesday, citing a
statement from the group.
Fighting between Houthis and Salafis in the traditional
Dammaj school, in the heart of Shi'ite territory, caused more
than 100 deaths over the past two weeks and threatens to cause
more sectarian tensions in Yemen.
The impoverished Arabian Peninsula state faces a host of
political troubles, including the Houthi rebellion, an al Qaeda
uprising, splits in the military and a southern separatist
movement.
Western countries fear further turmoil could create more
space to operate for AQAP, already seen as one of the most
dangerous al Qaeda branches after it plotted attacks on
international airliners, in a country that sits alongside big
oil shipping routes.
AQAP's warning it would seek revenge was contained in the
transcript of a video recording by Harith bin Ghazi al-Nadhari,
a religious official in the militant group, and posted by Yemeni
journalist Abdul Razza al-Jamal on his Facebook page, Site
reported.
"We declare our total solidarity with our Sunni brothers in
the centre in Dammaj, and in other Sunni areas that the Houthi
group had attacked," said Harithi's statement.
"Your crimes against the Sunni people will not pass without
punishment or disciplinary action," it added.
The statement also attempted to place the fighting in
northern Yemen in the context of a wider Middle East sectarian
struggle, comparing it to the war in Syria where Sunni rebels
are fighting the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who
belongs to the Alawi sect, a Shi'ite offshoot.
"It is a siege no different than that imposed upon Gaza or
Homs or the Damascus countryside," Harithi said.
Salafis in Dar al-Hadith, the Dammaj school, have previously
distanced themselves from al Qaeda and criticised Osama bin
Laden, but the seminary has also educated Muslims who later
became prominent militants.
The Houthi rebel movement emerged in the early 2000s,
claiming it would fight against what it saw as the
marginalisation of Shi'ites of the Zaydi sect, which prevails in
the Yemeni highlands. One of its grievances was the incroachment
of Salafi doctrine in Zaydi areas.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall)