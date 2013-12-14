* Local officials had said wedding party hit in strike
* Government official said targets had been plotting attacks
(Adds Hadramout clashes)
SANAA Dec 14 Yemen said senior al Qaeda
militants were targeted in Thursday's air strike in al-Bayda
province, the first government statement on an incident which
local officials said killed 15 people on their way to a wedding.
The local officials had said a wedding party was hit in the
strike in the south of Yemen after being mistaken for an al
Qaeda convoy, and five people were also injured.
The government's statement, issued late on Friday, made no
mention of the wedding or civilian casualties.
"An air strike was carried out at about 4:30 in the
afternoon of (Thursday), targeting a car belonging to a leader,"
an official of the government's security committee was quoted as
saying in the statement carried by the state news agency.
In the vehicle "were a number of al Qaeda leaders and
members who were among the most high-ranking and who had been
involved in planning terrorist operations", the statement said.
The statement did not say who carried out the air attack.
The U.S. military targets Islamist militants in Yemen with drone
strikes, but does not comment on the practice.
A senior government official from al-Bayda province said on
Saturday a government delegation had met tribal leaders in the
area and promised an investigation into the attack. He said the
government promised to compensate families if the investigation
showed some of those killed were civilians.
The United States has stepped up drone strikes in Yemen as
part of a campaign against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP), regarded by Washington as the most active wing of the
militant network.
Khabar, a private news agency, posted a video that it said
showed hundreds of people surrounding the bodies of those killed
in the attack. A tribal leader and witnesses who had been at the
scene confirmed the authenticity of the video.
"Every time, (President) Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi says we've
mistaken (the target)," said an elderly man, addressing the
crowd. "This was a wedding ... the American planes struck them."
Yemeni foreign minister Abu Bakr al-Qirbi told Reuters in
September the drone strikes were a "necessary evil" and a "very
limited affair" that happened in coordination with the Yemeni
government.
Drone attacks have killed several suspected AQAP figures,
including Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born Islamist militant who
orchestrated plots to bomb a Detroit-bound airliner in 2009 and
U.S. cargo planes in 2010.
U.S. officials credit the use of drones for paring back the
territory under AQAP control. Human Rights Watch said in a
report this year that U.S. missile strikes had killed dozens of
civilians.
Stabilising the country, which is also struggling with
southern separatists and northern rebels, is an international
priority due to fears of disorder in a state that flanks top oil
producer Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes.
On Monday, missiles fired from a U.S. drone killed at least
three people travelling in a car in eastern
Yemen.
In a separate development, al Qaeda-linked militants
attacked a military site in the southeastern Hadramout province,
a local official and residents said.
The two sides traded fire but no figures on casualties were
immediately available, the official said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Alison Williams)