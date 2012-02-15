PARIS Feb 15 France's Total has stopped oil production at its block 10 in Yemen's Masila field since Feb. 13, because a strike at the neighbouring block 14 is preventing crude exports, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Total has a 28.6 percent stake in block 10, which has a production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.

Oil production and exports from the Masila oilfield, Yemen's largest, stopped after workers from state-owned PetroMasila went on a strike last Thursday, a senior oil ministry official told Reuters. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)