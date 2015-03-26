(Adds details and background)
AMMAN, March 26 Jordanian air force fighter jets
are participating in the Saudi- led operation with its Arab
allies against Houthi fighters in Yemen, a Jordanian official
source said on Thursday.
"This is in line with supporting legitimacy in Yemen and its
security and stability ... Yemen and the Gulf's security is a
high strategic interest (for Jordan)," an official Jordanian
source told Reuters.
A joint statement by the five Gulf Arab countries said Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar had
decided to act to protect Yemen against what they called
aggression by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
Jordan has close ties to the Gulf states and depends heavily
on regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia for shoring up its economy.
"Jordan will not forget in particular Saudi Arabia's support
and the Gulf Cooperation Council's support during all
circumstances," the Jordanian government source said.
The official source declined to comment on reports that the
kingdom could provide ground forces for the widescale operation
launched on Thursday that Yemeni sources say has hit several
bases held by the Houthis.
Saudi Arabia acted after the Houthis, backed by Yemeni army
troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, advanced on
Aden, threatening the southern city where President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi is based.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)