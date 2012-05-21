Soldiers lie in hospital beds after being injured in a suicide bomb attack in Sanaa May 21, 2012. A man with explosives strapped under his army uniform killed more than 90 people in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday when he blew himself up in the midst of a military parade... REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA Al Qaeda's wing in Yemen said a suicide bombing on Monday that killed 90 people was in revenge for what it called the U.S. war on its followers in southern Yemen and that it had targetted the Yemeni defence minister and his top commanders.

The group also warned in a statement received by Reuters that more attacks will follow if the military campaign in the southern province of Abyan did not stop.

"We will take revenge, God willing, and the flames of war will reach you everywhere, and what happened is but the start of a jihad project in defence of honour and sanctities," the statement, addressing Yemeni military commanders, said.

