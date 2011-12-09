(Adds background)

By Jessica Donati

LONDON Dec 9 Yemen is seeking to buy four cargoes of gasoline in January via a tender amounting to 120,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday, as it hopes to prevent fuel shortages after an attack on a pipeline forced its largest refinery to shut in November.

Traders and shippers who supply fuel to Yemen have warned that the Aden refinery shutdown could bring back shortages like those that hit the impoverished country over the summer and led to violence at petrol stations.

The refinery has been targeted systematically by angry tribesmen, who first blew up its main feed pipeline in March and then impeded repairs.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia donated 3 million barrels of crude oil to Yemen to help restart the refinery in July until the pipeline was fixed. But crude stocks have run dry again after another pipeline attack in October.

An official at the Aden refinery said last month the company was conducting negotiations outside Yemen to secure alternative supplies.

Traders said the poorest Arab country plans to import 120,000 tonnes of gasoline next month, which is likely to be sourced from the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

Yemen bought similar volumes for delivery in December, according to a trader, who said that its demand for fuel has been strong through much of the year.

SHORTAGES

Yemeni gasoline imports are now roughly equal to its monthly requirements in 2008, the most recent year for which energy data for Yemen is provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA report shows Yemen in 2008 produced around four-fifths of its 120,000 tonnes of monthly gasoline needs -- roughly equal to the volume it wants to import in January.

The scale of the country's problem is similar to what it was in May, the last time the refinery shut and before the Saudis provided aid.

At the time, an official said monthly import levels from international oil companies were around 280,000 tonnes of diesel and around 120,000 tonnes of gasoline.

This corresponded to around three times Yemen's imports of diesel and four times its purchases of gasoline before the uprising, a Gulf-based trader said at the time.

Yemen so far has relied mostly on trading houses based in Switzerland for imports.

The country has been paralysed by 10 months of popular protests, and fighting continues there despite plans for a transition away from outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule. (editing by Jane Baird)