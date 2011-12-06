Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

GENEVA The United Nations called on all factions in Yemen on Tuesday to cease deadly attacks on civilians and urged the government to allow access for aid supplies and U.N. human rights monitors.

"We condemn continuing attacks on civilians particularly in Taiz where we are seeing reports that 22 people have been killed in shooting and shelling since Thursday (December 1), including two children," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, told a news briefing.

"The continued use of disproportionate force on the part of the government forces despite commitments made to investigate serious human rights violations is extremely disappointing," she said. "We urge all sides to halt the use of violent force."

Forces loyal to outgoing Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh shot dead a woman in a protest march in Taiz on Monday, witnesses and activists said, despite tanks withdrawing under a ceasefire pact.

