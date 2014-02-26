(Adds Yemen envoy in paragraph 12)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 26 The U.N. Security Council
on Wednesday authorized sanctions against anyone in Yemen who
obstructs the country's political transition or commits human
rights violations but stopped short of blacklisting any specific
individuals.
The British-drafted resolution was adopted unanimously. It
leaves the imposition of asset freezes and travel bans on
specific individuals to a newly created U.N. sanctions committee
for Yemen, which will be made up of all 15 council members.
Western diplomats say former President Ali Abdullah Saleh
and former Vice President Ali Salim Al-Beidh are top candidates
for the U.N. blacklist.
"The council has made clear that we remain firmly committed
to supporting Yemen as it implements subsequent steps in the
transition process, including constitutional reform and national
elections," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power
told the council.
"The council has taken the forward-leaning step of setting
up a committee that is prepared to sanction individuals for
impeding the ongoing transition in Yemen," she said, adding that
the council could now "respond in a timely manner to those who
seek to derail progress."
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant also welcomed the
resolution and told the council that it contained several clear
messages, including that the world was determined to support the
Yemeni people and their government as they strive to stabilize
the country.
But it also contains clear warnings, he said.
"Those wishing to derail the political transition will face
swift and firm consequences through the new sanctions
committee," Lyall Grant said. "The resolution is clear, and I
quote, 'the transition process requires turning the page from
the presidency of Ali Abdullah Saleh'."
Yemen, a U.S. ally with a population of 25 million and one
of the poorest Arab countries, is trying to end nearly three
years of political unrest which began with mass protests against
Saleh, who was president 33 years before stepping down in 2012.
"I am pleased that today the council took decisive action,"
the United Nations' special envoy to Yemen, Jamal Benomar, told
reporters after the vote, adding that there was a "systematic
pattern of obstruction" and "serious security challenges" in the
country.
The Security Council has previously expressed concern over
reports of interference by Saleh and Al-Beidh. In November,
Benomar accused members of Saleh's circle of obstructing
reconciliation talks In Yemen aimed at completing a power
transfer deal that eased Saleh out of office.
Yemen's U.N. Ambassador Jamal Abdullah Al-Sallal also
welcomed the adoption of the resolution and the creation of the
sanctions regime. "We do not wish to return to square one, to
confront violence and a slide toward civil war," he said.
The former British colony is home to one of the deadliest
branches of al Qaeda and shares a long border with the world's
top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.
Instability in Yemen is an international concern. Saleh's
continuing sway in the country worries its Gulf neighbors and
Western nations fearful that the transition could descend into
chaos.
The 1990 union between the tribal North Yemen and the
Marxist South soon went sour and a civil war broke out four
years later in which then-President Saleh crushed southern
secessionists and maintained the union.
Yemen continues to confront demands by southern separatists
for independence, and is trying to quell rebels from the Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi movement, which has been on an offensive to extend
its control over the north.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mohammad Zargham)