* Also concerned about intensified attacks in Yemen
* Raises issue of recruitment of child soldiers
* Urges accountability for all those guilty of crimes
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 29 The U.N. Security
Council expressed concern on Thursday at a political
deterioration in Yemen threatening a transition to democracy in
the Middle East state where year-long protests ended former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule.
Saleh was formally replaced last month when Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi was elected under the terms of an agreement crafted
by his Gulf neighbors, with U.S. and U.N. backing, that
envisions elections in 2014. The military is to be restructured
in the meantime.
But the year of protests against Saleh and fighting among
Yemeni factions have allowed al Qaeda's regional wing to seize
parts of south Yemen and Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels to carve
out their own domain in the north.
"The Security Council expresses concern at the recent
deterioration in cooperation among political actors and the
risks this poses to the transition," the 15-nation panel said in
a statement. "The Security Council expresses its strong concern
about intensified terrorist attacks."
A split in the military has also led to fighting among rival
units and threatened to tip into civil war in one of the poorest
countries in the Arab world.
"The national reconciliation government is still facing
grave challenges that hinder the implementation of its
developmental and economic programs," Yemen's new U.N.
ambassador, Jamal Abdullah al-Sallal, told the Security Council.
The council also said it noted "with concern that children
continue to be recruited and used by armed groups and certain
elements of the military and calls for continued national
efforts to discourage the use and recruitment of child
soldiers."
It said all those responsible for human rights violations
and abuses should be held accountable, without mentioning Saleh
specifically.
Asked by reporters if the council believed this should apply
to Saleh, British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant, who holds
the Security Council's rotating presidency this month, said: "We
believe it should apply in all cases. I don't want to comment
though on particular individuals in the case of Yemen."
Saleh was given immunity from prosecution under the deal
reached for him to step down. The United Nations has said it is
unable to recognize such immunity deals and human rights groups
have sharply criticized Yemen's amnesty law.
AID CRISIS
The U.N. council called upon political actors in Yemen to
remain committed to the political transition and constitutional
order. It urged them to play a constructive role and reject
violence.
The United States and Saudi Arabia are keen for the Gulf
transition plan to work, fearing that a power vacuum in Yemen is
giving Islamist militants space to thrive alongside a key crude
shipping strait in the Red Sea.
Saleh's son and nephew have control of key units armed for
"counter-terrorism" by the United States, which was the target
of an abortive plot by the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda to blow up
a U.S. airliner as it approached Detroit in 2009.
Many southerners complain that northerners have
discriminated against them and usurped their resources. Most of
Yemen's fast-declining oil reserves are in the south. The
central government has denied there was any discrimination
against the south.
Yemeni factions, including separatists who want to reinstate
a southern state which united with the north in 1990, have been
invited to a national dialogue ahead of a parliamentary poll.
The Security Council also urged all parties in Yemen to
allow unimpeded safe access for humanitarian aid.
"The Security Council notes the formidable economic and
social challenges confronting Yemen, which have left many
Yemenis in acute need of humanitarian assistance," it said.
The Yemeni envoy said 8 million people were in urgent need
of aid and that their lives were "in jeopardy."
"During the last year and as a result of the unstable
political situation in Yemen and terrorist attacks we have
witnessed this has adversely affected the humanitarian
situation," Sallal said.