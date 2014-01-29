(Adds quote from Jordanian ambassador)
UNITED NATIONS Jan 28 The United Nations' envoy
on Yemen urged the Security Council on Tuesday to "do its part"
in helping stop those attempting to obstruct the Yemeni
transition, which diplomats said was a call for possible
sanctions against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Jordan's U.N. ambassador and president of the Security
Council this month, Prince Zeid Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein, told
reporters that the council would start "drafting a resolution in
the coming days which will support the wishes and aspirations of
the government and people of Yemen."
"Council members also expressed their readiness to look into
taking measures against any side that attempts to place
obstacles to subvert," stability in Yemen, Prince Zeid told
reporters.
Yemen, in turmoil since a popular uprising ousted Saleh in
2011, is also struggling against southern secessionists and an
economic crisis.
"Undoubtedly there is real progress in the transition and
the beginnings of a new political culture in Yemen, yet the
situation remains fragile," Jamal Benomar, special adviser to
the U.N. secretary-general on Yemen, told reporters after
briefing the 15-nation council.
Benomar referred to a Nov. 27 statement by the Security
Council that said elements of the former government continue to
"obstruct, frustrate and undermine the course of change, aiming
to set back and bring down the transition."
"I told the council that the Yemeni people are doing their
part and they are counting on this council to do its part," he
said. Several diplomats said Benomar was encouraging the council
to consider sanctions on Saleh and other individuals believed to
be obstructing the transition.
Several diplomatic sources present at the closed-door
meeting said it appeared all council members were ready to begin
work on setting up a new U.N. sanctions regime for Yemen.
"There's a consensus that something needs to be done," one
diplomatic source told Reuters.
The council has previously expressed concern over reports of
interference by Saleh and former vice president Ali Salim
Al-Beidh.
Under the U.S.-backed power transfer deal, President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is overseeing reforms for an interim
period to ensure a transition to democracy. New elections were
expected this year.
Saleh stepped down in February 2012 after 33 years in office
as part of the power-transfer deal, but he remains influential.
His continuing sway in Yemen worries Gulf neighbors and Western
nations fearful that the transition could descend into chaos.
In November Benomar accused members of Saleh's circle of
obstructing reconciliation talks aimed at completing the power
transfer deal, and called for international support for the
current administration.
