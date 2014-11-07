(Adds details on sanctions, quote from U.S. official in
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Nov 7 The United Nations
Security Council imposed targeted sanctions on Friday on Yemen's
former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and two senior Houthi rebel
leaders for threatening the peace and stability of the country
and obstructing the political process.
Lithuanian U.N. Ambassador Raimonda Murmokaite, chair of the
council's Yemen sanctions committee, said all 15 members had
agreed to blacklist Saleh and Houthi rebel military leaders Abd
al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim. The three men
are now subject to a global travel ban and asset freeze.
Saleh has denied seeking to destabilize Yemen and his party
warned after a meeting on Thursday that any sanctions on the
former president or "even waving such a threat would have
negative consequences on the political process."
The U.N. Security Council in February authorized sanctions
against anyone in Yemen who obstructs the country's political
transition or commits human rights violations, but stopped short
of blacklisting any specific individuals.
The United States submitted a formal request to the Yemen
sanctions committee a week ago for Saleh and the Houthi leaders
to be the first people designated.
"With today's designations, members of the Security Council
have made clear that the international community will not
tolerate efforts to use violence to thwart the legitimate
aspirations of the Yemeni people and their ongoing political
transition," said a U.S. official, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Yemen, a U.S. ally that borders oil-producer Saudi Arabia,
is trying to end political unrest that began with mass protests
against Saleh, president for 33 years until he stepped down in
2012.
"As of fall 2012 Ali Abdullah Saleh had reportedly become
one of the primary supporters of the Huthi rebellion. Saleh was
behind the attempts to cause chaos throughout Yemen," the United
States said in a "statement of case" obtained by Reuters.
"More recently, as of September 2014, Saleh is reportedly
inciting instability in Yemen by using the Huthi dissident group
to not only delegitimize the central government, but also create
enough instability to stage a coup," it said.
Fighting has flared in different parts of Yemen since the
Houthis, a group of Shi'ite Muslim rebels, rose to dominance in
recent months, threatening the fragile stability of a country
bordering on Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter.
Houthi forces took over the capital, Sanaa, in September and
fanned out into central and western Yemen. That antagonized
Sunni tribesmen and al Qaeda militants, who regard the Houthis
as heretics.
"In late September 2014, an unknown number of unidentified
Huthi movement fighters allegedly were prepared to attack the
U.S. Embassy in Sana'a, Yemen, upon receiving orders from Huthi
military commander of Sana'a, Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi," said the
United States 'statement of case' against al-Huthi.
It said the role of al Hakim was to organize military
operations "to be able to topple the Yemeni government" and that
he was responsible for securing and controlling all routes in
and out of Sanaa.
