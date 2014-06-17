* Yemeni forces surround mosque held by Saleh loyalists
* Military source says could be launchpad for attacks
* Standoff between current, former presidents escalates
(adds Gulf states' endorsement of president)
By Khaled Abdullah
SANAA, June 17 Yemeni forces have surrounded a
sprawling mosque complex in the capital Sanaa amid suspicions
that backers of ousted autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh might use it
as a launchpad to attack the presidential palace.
The operation, in its fourth day on Tuesday, is the most
dramatic standoff yet between current President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi and Saleh's supporters since he was forced to step
down in 2011 following mass protests after 33 years in power.
Gulf neighbours and the West fear for the stability of
Yemen, which shares a long border with top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia. Riyadh, along with Washington, helped push through the
U.N.-mediated political transition.
Dozens of troops in armoured vehicles surrounded the mosque
complex which straddles a major highway and is close to the
presidential palace where Hadi conducts his day-to-day duties.
Security officials believe the mosque, whose six minarets
tower over Sanaa, could be used as a base for insurgents.
"There is information that there's a tunnel leading to the
presidential compound from the mosque, and weapons inside the
basement," a Yemeni security source told Reuters.
State news agency Saba quoted a source in the presidential
guard saying on Monday: "After the arrival of information about
the intention by some subversive elements to use the mosque to
attack sensitive facilities nearby, guarding has been enhanced
to protect the mosque and the surrounding area."
Abdulwali al-Qadi, the head of the mosque and a Saleh
relative, denied that the building harboured any weapons.
"There's no truth to these allegations," he told Reuters.
"There are no weapons in the basement, only books and Korans."
"The presidency wants us to hand over the mosque. They have
no right to ask for that," he said.
Government troops denied media access inside the site.
Elected to lead the impoverished Arabian nation's political
transition in 2012, Hadi has sought to chip away at the
influence of Saleh and other officials and generals from the old
government who diplomats say are seeking to regain power.
The Gulf Cooperation Council, the league of Yemen's
energy-rich neighbours who encouraged the deal to oust Saleh,
declared on Tuesday its "absolute support for all actions and
decisions" taken by Hadi, according to a statement published on
Saba.
UNREST
The mosque was named in Saleh's honour in 2008 and cost tens
of millions of dollars to build. Despite upheaval in 2011, it
has stayed in the hands of armed guards loyal to the
ex-president.
Hadi reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday - appointing new
oil, finance, electricity and foreign ministers - after street
protests over deteriorating economic conditions.
A revolt by Shi'ite militants in the north, secessionist
unrest in the south and al Qaeda militancy across the country
have sapped Yemen's economy, as oil and water resources decline.
The government raided and shut down a pro-Saleh TV channel
last week, accusing it of helping stoke unrest.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Saleh said Hadi's
"failed government" sought to blame him for its own shortcomings
and denied planning a comeback, though he added he wished to
remain in politics.
The U.N. Security Council in February authorised sanctions
against specific individuals blocking the political transition
or committing rights violations. It stopped short of
blacklisting anyone, but Western diplomats said Saleh would be a
top candidates for any blacklist that was eventually compiled.
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Noah
Browning; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Ralph Boulton)