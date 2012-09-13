DUBAI, Sept 13 Hundreds of Yemeni demonstrators stormed the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Thursday in protest at a film deemed blasphemous to Islam, and security guards tried to hold them off by opening fire in the air, witnesses said.

They said the demonstrators smashed windows of the security offices outside the embassy before breaking through the main gate of the heavily fortified compound in eastern Sanaa. Security guards opened fire and there were reports of casualties on both sides but no details were immediately available.