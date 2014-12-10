ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT Dec 10 The body
of Luke Somers, an American held by an al Qaeda unit in Yemen
who was killed on Saturday when U.S. special forces tried to
rescue him, was flown to the United States on Wednesday, a U.S.
defense official said.
The body of the photojournalist landed shortly after noon
EST (1700 GMT) aboard a C-17 U.S. military aircraft in Dover,
Delaware, and there was a "dignified transfer" with Somers'
family present, the official said. No media representatives were
present.
U.S. officials said Somers, 33, and another captive, South
African Pierre Korkie, 56, were shot and killed by their
kidnappers shortly after the raid began in the arid Wadi Abadan
district of the Yemeni province of Shabwa.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Mohammad Zargham;
Editing by Peter Cooney)