SANAA U.S. journalist Luke Somers was killed during a rescue operation in Shabwa in southern Yemen on Saturday, a senior official in the president's office told Reuters.

He said the government initially believed Somers had been freed but later learnt he had died. Yemen's Defence Ministry said earlier on Saturday that an American hostage had been freed in an operation that killed 10 Islamist militants.

