* Kerry says al Qaeda killed U.S. journalist Luke Somers
* U.S. acted on fears journalist was in immediate danger
* South African teacher also killed
(Adds ransom-payments dispute; length of Somers' captivity)
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
SANAA/ADEN, Dec 6 U.S. special forces stormed a
walled compound in a remote Yemeni village early on Saturday in
an attempt to free Western hostages held by an al Qaeda unit,
but an American journalist and a South African teacher were
killed by their captors, officials said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and a Yemeni intelligence
official said Luke Somers, 33, and South African Pierre Korkie,
56, were shot by their kidnappers shortly after the raid began
in the arid Wadi Abadan district of Shabwa, a province long seen
as one of al Qaeda's most formidable strongholds.
It was the second U.S. attempt to free Somers in 10 days and
Kerry said it had been approved because of information that
Somers' life was in imminent danger. "It was our assessment that
that clock would run out on Saturday," one U.S. official said.
However, the Gift of the Givers relief group, which was
trying to secure Korkie's release, said it had negotiated for
the teacher to be freed and had expected that to happen on
Sunday and for him to be returned to his family.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is seen by
Washington as one of al Qaeda's most dangerous branches. The
United States has worked with Yemen's government and via drone
strikes to attack its leaders in southern and eastern Yemen.
"The callous disregard for Luke's life is more proof of the
depths of AQAP's depravity, and further reason why the world
must never cease in seeking to defeat their evil ideology,"
President Barack Obama said in a statement.
Obama said he had authorised the operation and said the
United States would "spare no effort to use all of its military,
intelligence and diplomatic capabilities to bring Americans home
safely, wherever they are located."
SHOOT-OUT
A U.S. defense official said about 40 U.S. special forces
troops, flown in by tilt-rotor CV-22 Osprey aircraft, had
advanced to within 100 meters (yards) of the walled compound
where the hostages were held before the defenders were alerted
and a firefight started.
About 10 people, including al Qaeda guards and some
civilians were killed in the fighting, said Ali al-Ahmadi, chief
of Yemen's national security bureau. The Pentagon said it was
unaware of any civilian casualties.
U.S. officials said they knew Somers was at the location,
partly because of information gleaned during the earlier rescue
attempt, and they were aware that a second hostage was there but
did not know in advance who it was.
As the fight began, an al Qaeda guard darted inside the
compound and then exited through the back. Gunfire was heard.
That's when American officials believe Somers and Korkie were
shot.
They were each shot several times, said the U.S. officials,
who declined to be identified. The men were treated by medics
but one died during the flight out and another aboard a U.S.
ship. No U.S. troops were hurt, they said. The raid lasted about
30 minutes.
Gift of the Givers said on its website: "We received with
sadness the news that Pierre was killed in an attempt by
American Special Forces, in the early hours of this morning, to
free hostages in Yemen."
It added: "The psychological and emotional devastation to
(Korkie's wife) Yolande and her family will be compounded by the
knowledge that Pierre was to be released by al Qaeda tomorrow
... Three days ago we told her 'Pierre will be home for
Christmas'."
Yolande, who was kidnapped with her husband in mid-2013, was
released in January after intervention by Gift of the Givers.
A South African government spokesman declined to comment.
Militants in the region often demand millions of dollars for
the release of hostages, including in the Korkies' case, and
Saturday's incident was likely to again raise discussion about
the wisdom of paying ransoms.
The United States, which refuses to make payments as they
could encourage more kidnappings, is reviewing its approach to
such cases but has said the payment ban will remain in place.
There was no new information about three other hostages, a
Briton, a Turk and a Yemeni, who had previously been held
alongside Somers and Korkie, a Yemeni security official said.
Lucy Somers, the photojournalist's sister, told the
Associated Press that she and her father learned of her
brother's death from FBI agents at 0500 GMT (12 a.m. EST)
Saturday. "We ask that all of Luke's family members be allowed
to mourn in peace," she said from London. Somers had been in
captivity for 15 months.
IMMEDIATE DANGER
Kerry said the decision to mount the raid was based on fears
that AQAP planned to kill Somers.
"Earlier this week, AQAP released a video announcing that
Luke would be murdered within 72 hours. Along with other
information, there was a compelling indication that Luke's life
was in immediate danger," Kerry said.
U.S. officials on Thursday said American forces had already
attempted to rescue Somers, without giving details. Yemeni
officials had previously disclosed the release of six Yemenis, a
Saudi and an Ethiopian hostage in a raid on Nov. 25.
A senior U.S. official said Yemeni President Abd Rabbu
Mansour Hadi had given his support for Saturday's operation,
which a U.S. official said took place at 1 a.m. local time.
Yemen's government issued a different account of the
incident. It said in a statement carried on state media that its
security forces had led the raid. It said the security forces
had surrounded the house and called on the kidnappers to
surrender, but they instead shot the hostages.
That led to an assault on the building in which four Yemeni
security officers were also wounded, it said. The statement said
the house belonged to suspected militant Saeed al-Daghaari,
which another Yemeni security source told Reuters was in the
village of Dafaar in the Wadi Abadan district of Shabwa.
"It's a very small village with only 20-40 houses. There
were very quick clashes with the gunmen and then it was all
finished," a tribal source from the area said.
AQAP on Thursday released a video showing a man it said was
Somers saying: "I'm looking for any help that can get me out of
this situation. I'm certain that my life is in danger."
Reuters was not able to independently verify the
authenticity of that video, which was reported by SITE
Monitoring.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington, Peter
Salisbury in Sanaa, Yara Bayoumy in Manama, Phil Stewart in
Kabul; Stella Mapenzauswa in Johannesburg; Writing by Angus
McDowall and David Storey; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Mark
Trevelyan, Grant McCool and Paul Simao)