KABUL U.S. forces conducted a mission on Friday to rescue kidnapped journalist Luke Somers, a U.S. defense official said, declining to confirm reports that Somers had been killed.

Earlier, a senior official in Yemen's president's office told Reuters that Somers, a citizen of the United States, had died in the rescue operation.

"I have seen press reports about Mr. Somers' death but I am unable at this time to reveal more detail about the operation or its result," the U.S. official said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel & Kim Coghill)