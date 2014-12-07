JOHANNESBURG The body of South African Pierre Korkie, who was killed during a failed attempt by U.S.-led forces to free hostages from militants in Yemen, is expected to arrive back in South Africa on Monday, the government said on Sunday.

In a statement, the government said it was saddened by Korkie's death, and expressed its "firm and unconditional condemnation of all forms of terrorism that invariably result in the senseless suffering and loss of innocent lives".

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Mark Potter)