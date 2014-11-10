WASHINGTON Nov 10 The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, and two senior Houthi rebel leaders for threatening the peace and stability of the country, following similar action by the U.N. Security Council last week.

Yemen, a U.S. ally that borders oil-producer Saudi Arabia, is trying to end political unrest that began with mass protests against Saleh, president for 33 years until he stepped down in 2012. Saleh has denied seeking to destabilize Yemen.

The U.S. sanctions against Saleh and Houthi rebel military leaders Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim prohibit U.S. firms and people from dealing with them, and freeze any assets they may have in the United States. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)