* AQAP shot hostages during raid by U.S. special
forces-officials
* Al Qaeda militants, woman and child also killed-residents
* Yemen crisis accelerated by Houthi capture of Sanaa
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
SANAA/ADEN, Dec 7 A woman, a 10-year-old boy and
a local al Qaeda leader were among at least 11 people killed
alongside two Western hostages when U.S.-led forces battled
militants in a failed rescue mission in Yemen, residents said on
Sunday.
U.S. special forces raided the village of Dafaar in Shabwa
province, a militant stronghold in southern Yemen, shortly after
midnight on Saturday, killing several members of al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
American journalist Luke Somers, 33, and South African
teacher Pierre Korkie, 56, were shot and killed by their captors
during the raid intended to secure the hostages' freedom, U.S.
officials said.
AQAP, formed in 2006 by the merger of the Yemeni and Saudi
branches of the network, has for years been seen by Washington
as one of the movement's most dangerous branches.
Western governments fear an advance by Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
fighters with links to Iran has bolstered support among Yemeni
Sunnis for AQAP, which has established itself in parts of south
and east Yemen, including Shabwa where the raid took place.
However, since Islamic State in Syria and Iraq began
distributing films of its militants executing Western hostages,
the focus on AQAP, which has traditionally used hostage-taking
as a way to raise funds, had diminished until now.
At least one Briton and a Turkish man are still held by the
group.
The Yemen-based group, loyal to the wider al Qaeda
organisation founded by the late Osama bin Laden, has denounced
Islamic State, but Western and Gulf sources have said there may
be operational connections between the two.
"AQAP and Daesh (Islamic State) are essentially the same
organisation but have different methods of execution and
tactics," a senior Yemeni intelligence official said on the
sidelines of a conference in Bahrain this weekend.
"They have killed hostages before, like the Yemeni special
forces soldiers in Abyan in 2011. There are some AQAP cells that
have pledged allegiance to the caliphate but there is division
over the legitimacy of Daesh in its vision but not tactics."
LOUD EXPLOSIONS
Apart from the woman and the 10-year-old boy, reports on
social media feeds of known militants said one of those killed
was an AQAP commander and two members of the group. Six other
people from the same southern Yemen tribe also died, the reports
said, although they could not be immediately verified by
Reuters.
The commander, identified as Jamal Mubarak al-Hard
al-Daghari al-Awlaki, appeared to be the same person as Mubarak
al-Harad, named in a Yemen Defence Ministry statement on
Saturday as the leader of an AQAP group.
Several of those said by militants to have died were from
the Daghari and Awlaki families, which are important tribes in
Shabwa province. Yemen's government said on Saturday the
hostages were being held in the house of a man named Saeed
al-Daghari.
As special forces battled al Qaeda militants in a house
belonging to the al-Daghari family, kidnappers in another
building about 100 metres (300 ft) away shot and killed the two
hostages, a local man who identified himself only as Jamal said.
Senior U.S. officials have said the raid was carried out by
U.S. forces alone, but both Yemen's government and local
residents said Yemeni forces also participated in the raid and
engaged militants holding Somers and Korkie.
"Before the gunshots were heard, very strong floodlights
turned the night into daylight, and then we heard loud
explosions," Jamal told Reuters. "The soldiers were calling on
the house inhabitants to surrender and the speaker was clearly a
Yemeni soldier," he added.
Another witness, named Abdullah, said the Yemeni army had
blocked access to the Wadi from all directions before the raid
began.
"When the forces withdrew, we found lots of bloodstains, but
did not know if those were of the soldiers or the hostages,"
Abdullah said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the operation, the
second attempt to free Somers in 10 days, had only been approved
because of information that the American's life was in imminent
danger.
However, the Gift of the Givers relief group, which was
trying to secure Korkie's release, said it had negotiated for
the teacher to be freed and had expected that to happen on
Sunday and for him to be returned to his family.
Abdel-Razaq al-Jamal, a Yemeni journalist who specialises in
covering Islamist militants, said AQAP may have originally
intended to ransom Somers as well, but appeared to have been
angered by the earlier failed rescue attempt on Nov. 25.
"I don't think this marks a change in position by al Qaeda,"
Jamal told Reuters. "It is clear that negotiations have preceded
their threat to kill him," he said.
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Manama; Writing by
Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus McDowall and Giles Elgood)