By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
SANAA/ADEN, Dec 7 A woman, a 10-year-old boy and
a local al Qaeda leader were among at least 11 people killed
alongside two Western hostages when U.S.-led forces fought
Islamist militants in a failed rescue mission in Yemen,
residents said on Sunday.
U.S. special forces raided the village of Dafaar in Shabwa
province, a militant stronghold in southern Yemen, shortly after
midnight on Saturday, killing several members of al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
American journalist Luke Somers, 33, and South African
teacher Pierre Korkie, 56, were shot and killed by their captors
during the raid intended to free them, U.S. officials said.
AQAP, formed in 2006 by the merger of the Yemeni and Saudi
branches of the network, has for years been seen by Washington
as one of the movement's most dangerous branches.
Western governments fear advances by Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
fighters with links to Iran have bolstered support among Yemeni
Sunnis for AQAP, which has established itself in parts of Yemen,
including Shabwa where the raid took place.
However, since Islamic State in Syria and Iraq began
distributing films of its militants beheading Western hostages,
the focus on AQAP, which has traditionally used hostage-taking
as a way to raise funds, had diminished until now.
At least two more hostages are being held by the group.
The Yemen-based group, loyal to the wider al Qaeda
organisation founded by Osama bin Laden, has denounced Islamic
State, but Western and Gulf sources say there may be operational
connections between the two.
"AQAP and Daesh (Islamic State) are essentially the same
organisation but have different methods of execution and
tactics," a senior Yemeni intelligence official said.
FREEDOM ATTEMPT
South Africa does not want to assign blame for Korkie's
death, government spokesman Nelson Kgwete said on local
television, when asked if Pretoria blamed the United States.
Korkie's wife, Yolande, who was released in January after
being held with her husband, spoke of forgiveness.
"So today we choose to forgive. We choose to love. We choose
to rejoice in the memories of Pierre and keep him alive in our
hearts," she said in a statement.
No ransom was paid for Korkie as his kidnappers eventually
relented on an earlier demand for $3 million, Gift of the
Givers, the relief group that had tried to secure his release,
said. The group had expected Korkie to be freed on Sunday.
The South African government said Korkie's body was expected
in South Africa on Monday.
Apart from the woman and the boy, reports on social media
feeds of known militants said an AQAP commander and two members
of the group were killed. Six other members of the same tribe
also died, the reports said, although they could not be
immediately verified.
The commander, identified as Jamal Mubarak al-Hard
al-Daghari al-Awlaki, appeared to be the same person as Mubarak
al-Harad, named by the Yemen Defence Ministry on Saturday as the
leader of an AQAP group.
Several of those said by militants to have died were from
the Daghari and Awlaki families, important tribes in Shabwa
province. Yemen's government said on Saturday the hostages were
being held in the house of a man named Saeed al-Daghari.
As special forces battled al Qaeda militants in the house,
kidnappers in another building nearby shot the two hostages, a
local man who identified himself as Jamal said.
U.S. officials have said the raid was carried out by U.S.
forces alone, but Yemen's government and local residents said
Yemeni forces also participated.
"Before the gunshots were heard, very strong floodlights
turned the night into daylight, and then we heard loud
explosions," Jamal told Reuters. "The soldiers were calling on
the house's inhabitants to surrender and the speaker was clearly
a Yemeni soldier," he added.
Another witness, named Abdullah, said the Yemeni army had
blocked access to the area before the raid began.
"When the forces withdrew, we found lots of bloodstains, but
did not know if those were of the soldiers or the hostages,"
Abdullah said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the operation, the
second attempt to free Somers in 10 days, had only been approved
because of information that the American's life was in imminent
danger.
Abdel-Razaq al-Jamal, a Yemeni journalist who specialises in
covering Islamist militants, said AQAP may have originally
intended to ransom Somers as well, but appeared to have been
angered by the earlier rescue attempt on Nov. 25.
"I don't think this marks a change in position by al Qaeda,"
Jamal told Reuters.
