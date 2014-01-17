ADEN Clashes between armed militants and the Yemeni army killed six and injured three in Yemen's southern city of al-Dalea on Friday, state new agency SABA reported.

Local authorities told SABA two soldiers had been shot dead and another injured. Witnesses told the agency a Yemeni bystander had been killed in the crossfire and another injured.

Medical sources told reporters a missile fired by the Yemeni army had also hit a house, killing a woman and her two children, while the woman's husband was severely injured.

People in the area told Reuters the constant sound of bombings and gunfire could be heard across the city.

The agency said the clashes took place in a market area. No further details were provided.

Stabilising Yemen, which is also struggling with southern separatists and northern rebels, is an international priority amid fears of upheaval in a state that flanks top oil producer Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes.

