LONDON, April 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Worsening
violence in Yemen has made almost half the country's population
"food insecure", with flour shortages, closed shops and
disrupted supply routes driving up food prices, the United
Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday.
The agency says someone is food insecure if they lack
"all-time access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food to
maintain a healthy and active life". It estimates 12 million
Yemenis are in this category today, up from 10.6 million last
year.
The United Nations says the conflict in Yemen has killed 600
people, wounded 2,200 and displaced 100,000 since Houthi rebels
allied with Iran seized the capital Sanaa in September.
The rebels now control most of Yemen and their advance
towards the southern port of Aden triggered air strikes by a
coalition led by Saudi Arabia to try to drive them back.
People face a shortage of wheat flour, especially in
southern regions, as the price has increased by nearly 40
percent since the wider conflict began, the WFP said. Shops and
food markets are closed across the country.
Yemen imports almost 90 percent of its basic food. This
makes it especially vulnerable to disruption, as traders are
unable to move freely when fighting is going on.
"We are struggling to reach people due to the deteriorating
security situation," WFP spokeswoman Purnima Kashyap said in a
statement.
Her organisation, alongside partners, is distributing food
for 105,000 displaced people in the city of Aden over the next
few days. It has also helped refugees in the country, mainly
Somali, to cover their April and May food needs.
More than 1,200 people fleeing the conflict have reached the
Horn of Africa by boat in the past two weeks, using a route
taken in the past by African refugees headed in the opposite
direction, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.
There are also severe fuel shortages in Aden and parts of
Sanaa. "We appeal to all warring parties to the conflict to
allow us to replenish our food and fuel stocks to save lives,"
said Kashyap.
