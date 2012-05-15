ADEN, Yemen At least 42 people including 30 Islamist militants were killed in Yemen on Monday night and Tuesday, officials and residents said, as the government pressed ahead with a new U.S.-backed offensive against insurgents in the south.

The Islamist rebellion is of serious concern to the United States and to Yemen's much bigger neighbour Saudi Arabia, which both fear that instability could give al Qaeda's Arabian wing, already active in Yemen, a bigger foothold near oil shipping routes through the Red Sea.

Residents and local officials said heavy fighting erupted overnight between the Yemeni army and militants in an area called al-Jabalain in the south, as the army tried to advance on the militant-held city of Jaar.

The clashes continued until early on Tuesday, killing at least eight militants and one Yemeni soldier, they said, adding that the army had captured two Somali Islamist fighters.

Since the start of anti-government protests in early 2011, Islamist militants calling themselves Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) have expanded their influence in Yemen, seizing several towns and swathes of territory in the south.

Although the group is inspired by al Qaeda, the precise nature of their operational ties is unclear.

Both seek the application of Islamic law and Ansar al-Sharia this month said it had released more than 70 captured Yemeni soldiers on orders from Nasser al-Wuhayshi, the head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

On Tuesday morning, an airstrike hit two suspected militant vehicles in Jaar, killing seven passengers and three others in a nearby house, residents said.

As people gathered to assess the damage, a second strike killed six of them, all civilians, the residents added.

Near the southern town of Lawdar, 12 militants and five tribal fighters allied with the army were killed in clashes in an area called Jebel Yasuf, according to a member of one of the tribal committees that have sprung up in the south to fill a security vacuum and fend off Islamist fighters.

Washington has also stepped up its drone attacks in Yemen since President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office in February, and the Pentagon said last week it had resumed sending military trainers.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kevin Liffey)