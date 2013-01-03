SANAA Jan 3 At least three suspected al Qaeda
militants including a local commander were killed on Thursday in
Yemen by a strike from an unmanned aircraft, residents and a
local official said.
The attack in Redaa, in the southern al-Bayda province was
the fifth by a pilotless plane in the space of 10 days in the
impoverished country, where the United States has stepped up
drone strikes against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
The strikes have all been in the south, where the group
exploited anti-government protests in 2011 to seize territory
before being driven out by a military offensive last June.
"We have noticed a drone flying over for the past few days,"
a resident told Reuters. He said the car in which the three
militants were killed on Thursday was completely destroyed and
their bodies were unrecognisable.
A local official said the commander's name was Muqbel
al-Zubah.
Yemeni officials who report the drone strikes will not be
drawn on which nation is responsible. But Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi spoke openly in favour of the drone
strikes during a trip to the United States in September 2012.
Praised by the U.S. ambassador in Sanaa as being more
effective against al Qaeda than his predecessor, Hadi was quoted
as saying that he personally approved every attack. Hadi has not
commented on the most recent strikes.
Washington stepped up attacks by unmanned aircraft last
year. AQAP is believed by Western governments to be the most
active and dangerous wing of the global network, and has
attempted a number of attacks against U.S. targets.
Redaa was scene in September of the killing of at least 10
civilians including a 10-year-old girl in an air strike that
apparently missed its intended target, a car carrying militants
nearby, said tribal officials and residents.
A government official shortly afterwards said the attack was
by a Yemeni aircraft, but some local people have said it was by
a missile-firing drone.
In 2011 its offshoot, Ansar al-Sharia (Partisan of Islamic
Law), seized a number of towns in the south that were retaken by
the government in a U.S.-backed offensive in June.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush and
William Maclean; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)