* Residents: soldiers extorted people before clashes erupted
* Militants blow up Maarib pipeline two weeks after repair
SANAA, April 8 Seven people were killed in
clashes between army deserters and tribesmen in south Yemen on
Monday, officials and residents said, in another sign of
disorder in a country of multiple conflicts next to oil export
giant Saudi Arabia.
Restoring security in Yemen is a priority for the United
States and its Gulf allies to contain threats from al Qaeda
militants and separatist tribes to Saudi Arabia and nearby sea
lanes where oil tankers pass.
In a separate incident, tribesmen blew up the main Maarib
oil pipeline in south Yemen only two weeks after it was
repaired, the interior ministry said.
Local officials and residents reported the clash between
deserters and tribesmen in the southern province of al-Bayda.
"Dozens of former members of the Republican Guard left their
camp and entered Redaa city with their weapons and cars," one
resident said. "They deserted their base and started extorting
people before they eventually assaulted a resident," he said,
prompting tribesmen to intervene to try and stop them.
A local government official said the soldiers had been
demanding additional financial benefits which they said the
government had promised them for fighting battles against al
Qaeda militants in al-Bayda.
He said four soldiers and three armed tribesmen were killed
in the clashes.
In December, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ordered an
overhaul of the military to try and unify ranks split between
allies and foes of his predecessor, Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was
ousted last year by mass protests but remains influential.
Hadi's overhaul entails restructuring the armed forces into
four major units and abolishing the Republican Guard, an elite
force headed by Brigadier General Ahmed Saleh, the former
president's son and one of Hadi's adversaries.
A U.N. Security Council monthly forecast report published on
March 28 was skeptical of Hadi's ability to bring the armed
forces under one umbrella.
"While Hadi issued presidential decrees in December 2012
aiming to centralise the armed forces, many agree that he has
yet to unify and maintain them under his control," it said.
An interior ministry official said Obeida tribesmen had
blown up the Maarib pipeline that brings crude oil from the
Safer field to Ras Isa port on the Red Sea.
A protracted closure of the line during an anti-Saleh
uprising in 2011 forced Yemen's biggest refinery at Aden, the
main southern port, to close, leaving the country dependent on
fuel donations from Saudi Arabia and imports.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
by Islamist militants and disgruntled tribesmen since anti-Saleh
protests created a power vacuum. Fuel shortages resulted and
export earnings vital to impoverished Yemen plunged.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Heinrich)