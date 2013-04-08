* Residents: soldiers extorted people before clashes erupted
* Militants blow up pipeline after repair, two soldiers dead
(Adds two more soldiers killed in separate incident)
SANAA, April 8 Seven people were killed in
clashes between army deserters and tribesmen in south Yemen on
Monday, officials and residents said, in another sign of
disorder in a country of multiple conflicts next to oil export
giant Saudi Arabia.
Restoring security in Yemen is a priority for the United
States and its Gulf allies to contain threats from al Qaeda
militants and separatist tribes to Saudi Arabia and nearby sea
lanes where oil tankers pass.
In a separate incident, two Yemeni government soldiers were
killed and two were wounded in a gunfight with tribesmen who had
blown up the main Maarib oil pipeline in south Yemen only two
weeks after it was repaired, the Interior Ministry and a
military source said.
Local officials in the city of Redaa and residents reported
the clash between deserters and tribesmen in the southern
province of al-Bayda.
"Dozens of former members of the Republican Guard left their
camp and entered Redaa with their weapons and cars," one
resident said.
"They deserted their base and started extorting people
before they eventually assaulted a resident," he said, prompting
tribesmen to intervene to try and stop them.
A local government official said the soldiers had been
demanding additional financial benefits which they said the
government had promised them for fighting battles against al
Qaeda militants in al-Bayda.
He said four soldiers and three armed tribesmen were killed
in the clashes.
In December, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ordered an
overhaul of the military to try and unify ranks split between
allies and foes of his predecessor, Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was
ousted last year by mass protests but remains influential.
Hadi's overhaul entails restructuring the armed forces into
four major units and abolishing the Republican Guard, an elite
force headed by Brigadier General Ahmed Saleh, the former
president's son and one of Hadi's adversaries.
A U.N. Security Council monthly forecast report published on
March 28 was sceptical of Hadi's ability to bring the armed
forces under one umbrella.
"While Hadi issued presidential decrees in December 2012
aiming to centralise the armed forces, many agree that he has
yet to unify and maintain them under his control," it said.
An Interior Ministry official said Obeida tribesmen had
blown up the Maarib pipeline that brings crude oil from the
Safer field to Ras Isa port on the Red Sea.
A local military source said the tribesmen ambushed an army
force sent to escort repair crews sent to fix the pipeline. "Two
soldiers were martyred and two were injured in the ambush," the
source told Reuters.
A protracted closure of the line during an anti-Saleh
uprising in 2011 forced Yemen's biggest refinery at Aden, the
main southern port, to close, leaving the country dependent on
fuel donations from Saudi Arabia and imports.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
by Islamist militants and disgruntled tribesmen since anti-Saleh
protests created a power vacuum. Fuel shortages resulted and
export earnings vital to impoverished Yemen plunged.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Michael Roddy)