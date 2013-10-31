* Fighting in northern Saada province for second day
* Houthi rebels say Salafis bringing in foreign fighters
* In south Yemen suspected Qaeda militants kill 3 soldiers
SANAA, Oct 31 The death toll from a Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi attack on a mountain town in north Yemen held by
their Salafi Sunni Muslim rivals has risen to 24, a Salafi
spokesman said on Thursday as the two sides fought for a second
day.
Fighting erupted despite government mediation efforts to
shore up a ceasefire in place since late last year in a province
long beyond the control of the authorities in Sanaa, capital of
the turbulent Arabian Peninsula state.
Salafi spokesman Abu Ismail al-Hajouri said more than 100
people were also wounded in the town of Damaj, which he said the
Houthi rebels, who dominate the northern province of Saada, had
besieged for weeks.
He said most of the casualties had been inflicted in the
past two days when rockets and tank shells hit a mosque and
dormitories for students at a nearby religious school. He said
Salafis were fighting back with light automatic weapons.
There was no independent account of the clashes and no
immediate report on any Houthi casualties.
The Red Cross called for an immediate halt to the fighting
to allow emergency assistance for the injured and to assess the
humanitarian situation.
"We are in contact with all sides to ensure an end to the
fighting and our team is in Saadeh and ready to enter the area,
but cannot in light of the fighting," a spokeswoman for the
International Committee of the Red Cross in Sanaa said.
A Houthi statement late on Wednesday accused the Salafis of
igniting strife by bringing thousands of foreign fighters to
Damaj, which lies near Saada, a Houthi-controlled city near the
Saudi border 130 km (80 miles) north of the Yemeni capital.
The Salafis say the foreigners are students there to study
Islamic theology in a seminary built in the 1980s.
"Many of the wounded are in serious condition and we can't
move them to hospitals because the Houthis are surrounding the
area," Hajouri, the Salafi spokesman, said by telephone.
The Houthis blockaded Damaj for weeks last year, accusing
the Salafis of stockpiling weapons, a charge they deny.
A member of a mediation committee set up by President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi blamed the Houthis for the latest
flare-up.
"The Houthis caught the Salafis by surprise when they bombed
Damaj with heavy weapons," he said, declining to be named. "We
are trying to stop the confrontations."
Officials said fighting continued around Damaj on Thursday,
and the government urged all parties to cease violence.
LONG-RUNNING REBELLION
Saada province is the base for a long-running Houthi
rebellion against the Yemeni government. Saudi Arabia's military
intervened in 2009 before a ceasefire took hold the year after.
The province has since fallen openly into Houthi hands with a
Houthi-imposed governor.
Some Sunnis fear the Houthis, who are named after their late
leader, Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, want to revive the
1,000-year Zaydi Imamate, whose rulers claimed descent from the
Prophet Mohammad. The imamate ended in a 1962 military coup.
Apart from the Salafi-Houthi conflict, Yemen is struggling
with southern secessionists and militants of al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula, which has plotted attacks on U.S. airliners
and targets in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
On Thursday, suspected al Qaeda militants attacked an army
checkpoint in the southern province of Abyan, killing three
soldiers, a local official and residents said. They said the
assailants had withdrawn taking their casualties with them.
