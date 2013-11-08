SANAA Nov 9 Five suspected al Qaeda fighters
have been killed by two drone strikes in Yemen's southern
province of Abyan, the country's
interior ministry said on Friday.
A ministry statement said the militants were killed on
Thursday but did not say whether the drones were launched by
Yemen or the United States.
However, local officials in Abyan, which was a stronghold
for Yemen-based al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and
other militant groups during an uprising that ousted veteran
President Ali Abdullah Saleh last year, told Reuters the drones
were American.
AQAP is regarded by the United States as one of the most
active wings of the militant network, posing a serious threat to
Western interests including oil tanker traffic in the Gulf.
Last year, the Yemeni army, with U.S. backing, drove al
Qaeda militants and their allies from some of their southern
strongholds. But the jihadists have since regrouped and mounted
attacks on government officials and installations.
The U.S. regularly unleashes drone strikes against AQAP in a
campaign that has been criticised by rights groups as executing
suspects without trial, while civilians have often been hit.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Editing by Barry Moody)