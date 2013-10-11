ADEN Oct 11 A suspected al Qaeda militant blew
himself up on Friday in a market in Lahj province in south
Yemen, killing himself and wounding four people, a security
official said.
In southeastern Hadramout province, unidentified gunmen shot
dead a security officer on Friday, the official said, adding
that the incident came a day after an intelligence officer was
killed by gunmen in al-Mukallah, capital of the province.
He gave no further details of the incidents.
Yemen is mired with security and political problems,
including threats from a powerful branch of al Qaeda, a
secessionist movement in the south and Muslim Shi'ite Houthi
rebels in the north.
Last week gunmen shot dead a German security guard employed
by the German embassy in Yemen's capital in an attack officials
said bore the hallmarks of al Qaeda.
The United States sees Yemen, which is next to vital
shipping lanes, as a front line in its war on al Qaeda and has
used drones there for years to attack members of the group.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Andrew Roche)